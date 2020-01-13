Share:

Rawalpindi-A victim of Adiala Road terrorist attack died on Monday wee hours in emergency department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), sources informed.

The deceased has been identified as Asif Haidri, a resident of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and was employed with Punjab Metro Bus Service as generator operator in Saddar, they said.

Asif left behind a widow and 8-month-old child, sources said.

As many as four persons sustained injuries when two unknown miscreants lobbed two crackers (Improvised Explosive Devices) on two places along with Road at Mubarak Lane on Saturday last. Among four maimed persons, condition of Asif Haidri was much critical after a pallet pierced into his head, sources said.

According to medical experts including neurosurgeons, the pallet wound to the head of victim has become a leading cause of traumatic brain injury sending the victim into coma-state.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi registered First Information Report number 1/2020 under terrorism charges and began investigation. However, the CTD investigators are still clueless about the terrorist/banned outfit involved in twin bombing in busiest Adiala Road playing havoc with people.

On the other hand, the police and family members of deceased Asif Haidri accused the doctors of Allied Hospitals (Benazir Bhutto, District Headquarters and Holy Family Hospital) of scrambling to treat the victim severely injured in twin bombings on Adiala Road.

They said the victim was also rushed to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) by the rescuers but the doctors there also denied treating him. Finally, the victim was transported to ER of PIMS where doctors treated him.

According to DHQ official record, the doctors received two victims of twin bombing namely Ijaz and Asif Haidri on Saturday evening with multiple injuries.

While the victim was battling for life, the doctors of three teaching hospitals refused to admit him due to bed shortage, stated Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Morgah Sub Inspector Raja Aizaz Azim while talking to The Nation.

He said rescuers and police brought the victim to CMH for medical treatment but doctors there also refused to admit him.

He said then police and rescuers shifted the terror attack victim to PIMS for medical treatment.

He said an on duty Casuality Medical Officer (CMO) of DHQ Hospital Raja Bazaar Dr Junaid has broken all the records of inhumanity and unprofessionalism by refusing police of issuance of MLR of the victim despite repeated attempts.

SHO added that as he entered in room of CMO Dr Junaid to get MLR of victim, he shouted at me for disturbing him while asleep. “Let the victim die completely and we will carry out his post-mortem at once in the morning,” SHO Raja Aizaz quoted CMO as saying.

He said CMO insisted police to bring the victim in front of him and only then he would issue MLR. “We have to bring half-dead Asif in an ambulance at 6:15am on Sunday from PIMS to DHQ and CMO issued MLR to investigators,” he said.

He said he had reported the humiliation of Dr Junaid to City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations Tariq Walayat and SP Potohar Division Syed Ali for further action against him.

Speaking to The Nation, Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Dr Farzana said she was unaware about happening of such incident in her hospital. “Well nobody lodged complaint with me regarding misbehaviour on part of CMO,” she said.

MS said she would hold a detailed inquiry into allegations levelled by police against CMO.

Medical Superintendents of BBH and HFH were not available for their comments.