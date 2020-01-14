Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to meet each other at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The summit, to be held later this year, will be hosted by India this year as announced by SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov on Monday. Leaders from India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will be expected to attend the event.

According to Norov, “this year for the first time India is chairing one of the main SCO bodies, the council of heads of government and prime ministers of the organisation’s member states.”

He added, “the member states have highly appreciated India’s willingness to host the meeting of prime ministers in autumn 2020." Pakistan joined the SCO in 2017 along with India as a full member.