The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), military and federal ministers have been directed by the Prime Minister to launch rescue efforts to deal with the crisis prevailing on different parts of the country due to severe weather.

"The severe snowfalls and landslides in AJK have caused misery & deaths. I have asked the NDMA, the military & all our federal ministers to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the affected people in AJK," PM Imran stated through latest tweet.

"49 bodies were removed from collapsed buildings in Muzaffarabad," Ahmad Raza Qadri, the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa chief of provincial disaster management said.

The death toll has reached 83 as the heavy snowfall and rain has made severe impact in regions throughput the country. Most of efforts have been directed Azad Jammu and Kashmir, at least 55 people have been killed as per statements issued by NDMA. The severity in weather caused Avalanche to claim 19 lives while 10 people are missing while four people have been recovered.