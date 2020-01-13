Share:

Washington-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo early Monday morning said he was“outraged” by the rocket attack targeting Al-Balad, an airbase just north of Baghdad where US forces have been stationed, which wounded two Iraqi officers and two airmen.

“Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase,” he tweeted. “I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and call on the Government of Iraq to hold those responsible for this attack on the Iraqi people accountable.”

“These continued violations of Iraq’s sovereignty by groups not loyal to the Iraqi government must end,” he added.

A volley of rockets slammed into the Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad where US forces have been based, sources in the Iraqi military had said on Sunday.

Its statement said eight Katyusha-type rockets landed on Al-Balad airbase, wounding two Iraqi officers and two airmen. Reuters, quoting military officials, identified the wounded as Iraqi soldiers.

The attack by at least six rockets on Sunday came just days after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that house US forces, causing no casualties.