LAHORE - Senior members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam’s (PML-Q) leadership has decided to hold a joint meeting this week to discuss the issues pertaining to the coalition government.

The decision came as the PTI’s senior politicians on Monday contacted the leadership of the PML-Q.

Importantly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam’s has scheduled another meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar this week to hold consultation on provincial affairs.

Sources familiar with the matter told the media that the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam’s has also been looking forward to the government for its implementation on the demands made by the allied party.

The PML-Q has also demanded the government to grant it development package for the constituencies it holds in the province.

The demand came in a formal way during the recent meeting between the government committee under the leadership of Jahangir Tareen and the PML-Q representatives.

The PML-Q had raised several issues relating to the public interest in the meeting with the government committee that had assured of a positive response in the next meeting.