Lahore - Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Monday ordered urgent measures to conduct security audit of Sikh Gurdwaras throughout the province. The minister issued these directions while presiding over a meeting on law and order situation at Civil Secretariat on Monday. Heads of law-enforcement agencies briefed the meeting about security arrangements, while commissioners and regional police officers also participated in the meeting through video-link. The minister said that security of important public places should be tightened and timely combing operations should be completed around sensitive places. Raja Basharat asked the police to keep CCTV cameras and other monitoring devices in working condition and keep a close watch on the suspects. Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastagir, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG CTD, DIG Operations and other officers were also present on this occasion.