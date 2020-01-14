Share:

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) launched a crackdown against those holding illegal arms and drugs as part of 15-day special campaign against criminals. Addressing the media, the Additional IG Zafar Iqbal Awan said that the PHP arrested 1292 accused after the IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgir directed instructions to launch the crackdown. He said: “The IGP ordered fast action against criminal elements for the protection and service of passengers on highways.” Furthermore, the additional IG said that “The IGP ordered fast action against criminal elements for the protection and service of passengers on highways.” Additional IG (AIG) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that the process of inspection and monitoring is being accelerated along with crackdowns to protect highways.

Special campaign were launched in all districts in Punjab starting from 16th December till 31st December. The AIG satated that “During this campaign, special operations were carried out by PHP against illegal arms, drug dealers and proclaimed offenders.” In the course of illegal arms operation, PHP managed to seize 10 rifles, 9 guns, 3 kalashnikovs and more than 50 pistols, 15 kilos illegal drugs and 1582 litres of alcohol.