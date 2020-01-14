Share:

PORT ELIZABETH - England captain Joe Root was back in training on Monday after being sidelined with an upset stomach ahead of the third Test against South Africa at St George’s Park starting on Thursday. The touring side have been decimated by illness during the tour, with 17 players and support staff laid low at different times. England would have been sweating on Root, a key top-order batsman whose captaincy was praised in the 189-run victory in the second Test which levelled the four-match series at 1-1. England have lost experienced fast bowler James Anderson for the rest of the tour due to a side injury but they have options to replace him, including a recall for Jofra Archer or a first Test in 11 months for Mark Wood. South Africa won the first Test in Pretoria by 107 runs.