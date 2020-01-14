Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) MPA Mohammad Akbar Askani’s provincial assembly membership for the constituency PB-48 (Kech) has been restored on Monday when the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) suspended the Balochistan Election Tribunal’s declaration of his election as “null and void”. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till Jan. 24. The Balochistan Election Tribunal had on December 31 ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct re-election in provincial assembly’s constituencies PB-8 (Barkhan) and PB-48 (Kech) on allegations of rigging. From PB-8 (Barkhan), provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was elected. The tribunal had also asked the ECP to de-notify the notifications of the election victory of the two MPAs. Against the result of PB-48 (Kech), the election petition had been filed by Asghar Rind, who had contested the election as a candidate of the Balochistan National Party-Awami and lost against Mr Askani, the Adviser to the Chief Minister on Fisheries.