Share:

LAHORE (APP): Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and University of Home Economics (UHE) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate

and extend expertise for promotion of young entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurship with an understanding to work towards the development

of a positive entrepreneurial

culture in the region. SMEDA General Manager Raja Hassanien Javed and UHE Vice Chancellor Dr. Kanwal

Ameen signed the MoU document on behalf of their respective sides in the presence

of senior officials from SMEDA and UHE including UHE Director (External Linkages)

Dr. Nazma Malik. Highlighting significance of the MoU, SMEDA representative

said that prime objective of the MoU was to cooperate and coordinate on inter-institutional efforts

to arrive at academic and professional collaboration

to enhance industry-academia linkage. Under the MoU, SMEDA and UHE would undertake

efforts to design programmes

for promotion of entrepreneurial culture among the students by creating

linkage with the industry for exchange of information and organizing joint training programmes for students in the areas of mutual interest including entrepreneurship, development of business