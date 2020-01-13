Share:

Rawalpindi-A superintendent of police (SP) Punjab has committed suicide by shooting himself dead, informed sources on Monday.

The deceased SP has been identified as Mian Abrar Hussain Naikokara, who was serving as principal in Police Training School at Rawat, they said.

The police investigators told media that the reason behind the suicide by SP is said to be domestic dispute.

A heavy contingent of police headed by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Ali, SP Potohar Syed Ali and other senior and junior police officers rushed to Police Training School Rawat.

Besides the top command of police, officials of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) along with Station House Officer (SHO) PS Rawat Malik Kashif also reached at the spot and took the dead body into custody and collected evidences from the scene.

Later on, the dead body of the SP was moved to District Headquarters Hospital Raja Bazaar by Rescue 1122 for post-mortem.

According to a police spokesman, SP Mian Abrar Hussain Naikokara also served as Chief Traffic Officer Faisalabad and District Police Officer Khushab. Till the filing of this report, police were busy in investigating the case.