Share:

LAHORE - British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner and DFID Lahore Chief Jinal Shah called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence on Monday and exchanged views about prevailing political situation in the country. Speaker Ch Parvaiz Elahi said that Britain and Pakistan have always had good and pleasant relations, but there was need for further promoting mutual trade and people-to-people contacts. They also exchanged views on how to improve the environment by evolving a strategy for making atmosphere man-friendly in Punjab. Dr. Christian Turner presented memorial shield to Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvaiz Elahi on his first visit to Lahore. Expressing gratitude to Ch Parvaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi, he said their family

had very important role in politics of Pakistan. He described Pakistan a very beautiful and peaceful country.