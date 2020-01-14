Share:

LAHORE - Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed on Monday announced provision of various facilities including the issuance of driving licenses for public transporters and assured that every possible step would be taken to solve the problems of the transports.

The city police chief stated this while talking to a delegation of public transporters during a meeting. Lahore CTO Liaqat Ali Malik also attended meeting.

President Ismat Ullah led the delegation while transporters including Haji Khalid, Haji Sher Ali, Tanveer Jat, Nabil Tariq, Malik Nadeem, Tanveer Khan, and Malik Ijaz were part of the delegation. The meeting discussed various proposals to resolve issues of transporters.

Zulfiqar Hameed said that mobile police center would also provide service to the transporters. The mobile center will visit bus stand and truck stands on different days. Traffic police will set a separate day for transporters’ tests at the licensing centers. The condition of ID card of same district will also be revised for issuance of licenses. It was also decided that special committee to be constituted to complaints of corruption on roads.