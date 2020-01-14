Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on January 09, for the combined consumption group, increased by 0.36 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 132.32 points against 131.84 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.45 percent increase and went up from 135.21 points in last week to 135.82 points during the week under review. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 20.07 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 19.15 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs. 17,733-22,888, from Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 0.44 percent, 0.42 percent, 0.41 percent and 0.30 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 01 item registered decrease, while that of 27 items prices increased with the remaining 23 items’ prices unchanged.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included pulse gram, bananas, pulse mash, tomatoes, pulse moong, eggs, potatoes, garlic, gur, wheat flour, match box, pulse masoor, washing soap, chicken farm, sugar, powdered milk, mustard oil, vegetable ghee, LPG, cooked beef, toilet soap, cooking oil, georgett, beef with bone, rice banasmati, and rice IRRI.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included bread, mutton, milk fresh, curd, salt powder, chilli powder, tea, cooked pulses, tea prepared, cigarets, long cloth, shirting, lawn printed, gents sandal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood whole, energy saver bulb, petrol, Hi-Speed Diesel, telephone call charges.