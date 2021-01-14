Share:

ATTOCK - Five died while eight others re­ceived multiple injuries when a speedy rickshaw fell into a nullah in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal Sadar police station.

Police spokesman Karim Nawaz told journalists that a speedy rick­shaw coming from Hasanabdal fell into a ditch because of over speeding as its driver lost control.

In a result, four women as named Zainab 40, Musarat 40, Rukhsana 50, Nabeela 33 and a baby girl Mar­wa (two months old) died while Muhammad Waseem 30 (Rickshaw driver), Sana 24, Shagufta 50, Shah­vez 5, Ravez 4, Alisha 9, Mahnoor 6 (all brothers and sisters) and Hoo­rain 6 received multiple injuries. The dead and injured were shifted by Rescue 1122/ locals to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal.

PRO Attock police said that FIR against the rickshaw driver has been registered. Meanwhile in Attock two sisters namely Fatima 4 and Sharfa 3 received injuries when an explosion took place because of accumulation of gases inside a severage line in mohala Eidgah. Rescue 1122 shifted both the injured to DHQ Hospital Attock.

REVENUE OFFICIALS OBSERVE STRIKE OVER MANHANDLING

The revenue department officials in Hassanabdal went on pen down strike to register their protest over alleged manhandling, abusing and threatening sub registrar besides hooliganism at his office by some of­fice bearers of ruling party.

Applicants faced a lot of difficulties in sorting out their revenue matters and land registrations as revenue staffers (patwaris) continued to boy­cott their work. Public dealing and other official matters remained sus­pended in the offices of assistant com­missioner, revenue officers, assistant revenue officers, patwaris and other staff. A video viral on social media shows that local office bearers of the ruling party led by tehsil president stormed in to the office of Sub regis­trar Chaudhary Rizwan Ali and locked him in his room. The leaders have used fouled language besides threat­ening him with dire consequences. Later they left the venue when some other revenue officials have inter­vened the affair and calm them down. Later the matter was brought into the notice of the other officials of the rev­enue department who had declared pen down strike till registration of case against the accused.