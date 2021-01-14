Share:

Karachi-Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that there has been a lot of improvement after the appointment of administrators in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and District Municipal Corporation (DMC) and added that priority should be given to the ongoing development projects in the city. The provincial minister stated that KMC owned valuable assets if properly managed, the corporation would need no grants.

He expressed these views while presiding over an important meeting regarding KMC development schemes at the KMC headquarters on Wednesday.

Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Irshad Ali Sodhar, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, KMC Finance Advisor Afaq Saeed, Special Secretary Local Government Najeeb Ahmed, Director General (DG) Works and Services Shabih-ul-Hassan Zaidi, Sindh Local Government Minister Focal Person for KMC Karamullah Waqasi and others were also present.

The provincial minister said that chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given special instructions for the development of Karachi. He directed to carry out scrutiny of ongoing development schemes and priority should be given to important schemes in terms of completion. “If additional funds are needed, he will request the chief minister Sindh for special grant.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah directed administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed to expedite the process of scrutiny of KMC assets given at low rates and make the charged parking system transparent to increase KMC’s revenue.

The provincial minister said that advertisements were allowed in other major cities of country but Karachi was exploring these potential avenues of income generation due to lack of by-laws for awarding contracts to advertising companies. He directed to nominate focal person for preparing by-laws for advertisement.