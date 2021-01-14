Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday called on United Arab Emirates Minister for Culture, Youth and Social Development Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan in Abu Dhabi.

It was the second high-level contact between the two countries after the recent visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the UAE.

The meeting was mainly focused on further enhancing bilateral relations between the two states.

Shehryar Khan Afridi conveyed a special message to the Sheikh and said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan, ties between the two friendly nations would be further cemented.

He said that Pakistan and UAE had a wonderful relationship and both the countries would further these ties in the near future.

“UAE and Pakistan are tied in decades of brotherly ties and the overseas Pakistanis living in the UAE have provided further impetus to the historical and friendly ties between the two states,” said Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mubarak.

He said that due to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Abu Dhabi group would further their investments in Pakistan and a new project worth $500 million would be started in Pakistan soon.

Sheikh Nahayan also acknowledged the services of Pakistanis based in the UAE that helped the UAE develop into a modern country.

Shehryar Khan Afridi raised the issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis in the UAE and requested the minister to play a role in resolving those issues.

Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak assured Afridi that the problems faced by Pakistani diaspora in the UAE would be resolved amicably.