ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Wednesday offered the family of Osama Satti that the government was ready to hold another “transparent” inquiry into the brutal killing of youth under the supervision of a judge of high court if they were not satisfied with the earlier judicial inquiry. The minister in a telephonic conversation with the father of the victim told him to look over the inquiry report prepared by the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA). “The report would not be sent ahead unless you approve of it,” the Ministry of Interior said in a statement while quoting the minister as having said during the chat. Osama Satti, 21-year-old, was killed on the Srinagar Highway of Islamabad on the night of January 2 when the personnel of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Islamabad Police opened fire at his vehicle he was driving. Sheikh Rasheed told the father of the victim that it was the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet that the investigation into the case would be moved ahead in the same way as his family wanted. “It is important for the government that the family is satisfied with the investigation.” “We are waiting for your reply if you want that a judge of high court should conduct the probe into the matter,” the interior minister said adding that his ministry was ready to write to the Ministry of Law in this connection. He said that the government “was ready for an independent and transparent probe and the family’s satisfaction was its utmost priority.” Earlier, the judicial inquiry conducted by the additional deputy commissioner made shocking revelations about the incident.