A 28-year-old soldier, Nabeel Liaqat was martyred due to ceasefire violations by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Deva sector.

According to ISPR, the Pakistan Army befittingly responded to Indian aggression which resulted in heavy casualties.