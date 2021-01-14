Share:

FAISALABAD - Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Shahzad Hussain on Wednesday handed down death sentence with a fine of Rs 200,000 each to three ac­cused of a murder case.

According to the pros­ecution, convicts Sajawal, Mubashar aka Neela and Aaqib Saleem had shot dead their rival Tariq in police cus­tody in Jaranwala courts on November 22, 2019. Howev­er, the court acquitted co-ac­cused, Jaffar Iqbal, Munawar Hussain, Abdul Ghaffar and Basharat on benefit of doubt.

25 MILL WORKERS

INJURED IN ACCIDENT

As many as 25 passengers suffered serious injuries when two buses collided here at Jaranwala-Khurari­anwala road on Wednesday. Rescue-1122 said that two buses carrying workers of Masood Textile Mills and In­terloop Mills were on their way when they collided with each other severely near Chak No.60 at Jaranwala-Khurarianwala due to dense fog. Consequently, 25 passen­gers sustained injuries.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and provided first aid to nine persons, while 14 injured were shifted to THQ Jaranwala hospital. The injured persons were identi­fied as Azam (36) s/o Falak Sher r/o Chak No.383-GB, Imran (37) s/o Manzoor r/o Adda Hamandka, Shah Jahan (25) s/o Farooq r/o Chak No.648-GB, Nabeela (48) w/o Ashfaq r/o Chak No.59-GB, Fahmeeda (45) w/o Boota resident of Chak No.648-GB, Tasleem (45) w/o Muhammad Umar resi­dent of Chakku Mor, Rukh­sana (55) w/o Allah Ditta r/o Chak No.144-GB, Abid (31) s/o Abdul Ghafoor r/o Raza Abad Jaranwala.