ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent a busy day in Quetta on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, Pakistan Army Chief was given detailed security briefing at Headquarters (HQ) Southern Command and he met families of victims of Mach incident and also interacted with a large gathering of Hazara community.

At HQ Southern Command, COAS was apprised about prevailing security challenges in the province and the measures taken, including border management along Pak- Afghan and Pak-Iran Border, says the press release issued by ISPR on Wednesday.

COAS also spent time with the bereaved families of Mach incident victims and shared their grief. COAS assured them that perpetrators of this heinous incident shall be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs will not go waste.

Security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan shall be ensured to the hilt

Later, COAS addressed the garrison officers. COAS appreciated their preparedness and efforts for ensuring peace and stability in the province despite difficulties of terrain and distances involved.

“Balochistan is in sharp focus of our enemies due to its strategic potential,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying on this occasion. “Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province is progress of the country,” COAS reiterated. The disruptive efforts by hostile forces won’t be allowed to succeed, COAS emphasised. “Security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued/ ensured to the hilt, COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Southern Command.