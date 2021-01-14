Share:

SARGODHA - Environment Protection Department on Wednes­day sealed a brick-kiln over violation of government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the dis­trict. In line with special directives of Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Abdul­lah Nayyer, the team of Environment Protection Department conducted raid in chak no. 82 SB and found that owner of a kiln Noor Khan failed to adopt the zigzag technology. The team sealed kiln for caus­ing smog and registered a case against the owner.