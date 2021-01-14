Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority is continuing anti-encroachment operation in the city. During the anti-encroachment drive, the enforcement department of the Authority conducted mega operation in different sectors of the city on Wednesday. The operation was carried out at Khanna Pul, Lehtrar Road and Tramari Chowk area, said the officials on Wednesday. During the operation, various encroachments were removed and illegal constructions demolished. Six truckload goods were seized and consigned to the store. Besides this,17 shades, one iron stair, a counter, and a kiosk were demolished at Lehtrar Road. Action was also taken against moveable encroachments during the operation at Khanna Pul and 2 truckload goods were seized. Three boundary walls, new under-construction rooms, and encroachments were demolished at Muslim Colony Bari Imam. One illegal washroom was demolished in sector F-6/2. Illegal boundary wall of newly-constructed home in G-8/4 was demolished during the operation. Similarly, encroachments and illegal constructions were also demolished in sector G-8 and G-9. Operation against illegal constructions and encroachments will continue without any break, said the officials.