ISLAMABAD - A delegation of China International Culture Exchange Center (CICEC) has donated a batch of medical supplies to support fighting against COVID-19. According to a report by Gwadar Pro, the donation was given during a ceremony held at the Pakistan embassy in Beijing yesterday.

Meanwhile Pan Wen, Deputy Director of International Liaison Department CICEC, had a conversation with Pakistani ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque.

The batch of supplies includes 30,000 masks (15 boxes), 2 boxes of kn95, PPE suits, 3000 boxes of Chinese herbal medicines, and nucleic acid test kits.

On the occasion, Pan said, “Seeing the lingering epidemic situation in Pakistan, CICEC feels obliged to donate some prevention and control supplies as a sign of support. We shall stand united in our fight against Covid-19 and emerge victorious together.”

Pan said, “China and Pakistan are iron brothers and our friendship has withstood changes in International situation and stayed firm and stronger as always. The Year 2021 marks the 70th year of the establishment of China and Pakistan diplomatic relations.” It is a new start and opportunity for Pak-China multi-field cooperation.

We hope to seize the moment to engage in Culture exchange programs with Pakistan including the international sea port forum, which is already in preparation.”

“We would also like to invite Pakistani artists to display their paintings and art pieces in the Arts Exhibition hall of CICEC to promote culture exchanges,” he said.

The ambassador Haque said, China TCM is playing very important role in combating Covid-19 and he, his family and personnel in embassy also is using it for immunity and nuitrition.

“We are willing to boost the cooperation in Chinese traditional medicines because CTM is a valuable treasure trove of medical wisdom,” he added.

He said, due to the 70th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties is coming soon, enhancing culture and people-to-people exchanges would help to cement our relationship between generation to generation.