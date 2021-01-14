Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, taking a policy decision, has allowed Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) to establish 1,000 schools on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to bring 200,000 out-of- school children back to schools.

He was presiding over the SEF Board of Governors meeting at CM House. The meeting was attended by Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, provincial secretaries, Ahmed Bux Narejo, Hassan Naqvi, MD SEF Kazi kabir, SEF Members, Kaiser Bengali, Dr qazi Masood, Dr Muhammad Memon, Nazir Tunio and Hassnain Qamar Shah.

The meeting was told that the SEF has planned to establish 1,000 schools to be operated by private partners. These schools would have a special task to bring back 200,000 `out-of-school’ children back to school, said the CM. The board members after discussions and deliberations approved the proposal.

https://nation.com.pk/13-Jan-2021/pakistan-turkey-azerbaijan-emphasises-cooperation-for-regional-peace

Subsidy on enrolled school children

MD SEF Kazi Kabir told the board members that under the current provision five percent annual increase in subsidy on the enrolled school children is approved but from the last five year no subsidy has been granted.

The current subsidy framework offers flat Rs700 for all primary grades and it does not incentivise the partners to ensure their progression. The proposed Rs100 increase for grades Katchi-II and Rs300 increase for grades III-V will incentivise partners to ensure progress. Higher subsidy rates for post primary grades will enable partners to recruit subject specialist teachers, the meeting was told.

The board on the recommendation of the SEF committee approved Rs800 for grades Katchi to II, Rs1,000 for grades III to V, Rs1,500 for grades VI, VIII, Rs2,000 for IX and Xth and Rs2,200 for grades XI-XII.

Scholarships to students of govt schools

The board decided to offer scholarships to the best students of government schools who get admission in cadet colleges on merit in Sindh. The academic council of the SEF would select the best students of each and every college.

The meeting was told that the Sindh Education Foundation has been partnering with Sindh Rangers for 11 schools to extend financial and technical support to the schools being run by them in remote areas such as along the border villages. Other state institutions like Pakistan Navy (PN) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are also operating schools in hard/sensitive areas which require adequate support for sustainability.

The board after thorough deliberations decided to evolve a separate mechanism to take such schools onboard directly under SEF per child subsidy model by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) instead of resorting to a competitive bidding process. For the schools being run in the government buildings, the Foundation was allowed to provide need-based financial support for which SEF would prepare a policy.