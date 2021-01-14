Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about suicide of father after killing his daughters in Sanda and maintained the society should also play its active role to avoid such tragic incidents in future.

CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES IN A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Hassan Abdal. The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He also sought a report about the incident.