rawalpindi-An additional and sessions judge on Wednesday convicted a man for the murder of Raja Shohaib Iqbal, the nephew of Punjab Law Minister, in December 2015.

Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Malik Ijaz Asif sentenced Ikhlaq Numberdar to life imprisonment. The court also imposed fine of Rs 1 million on the convicted killer who will have to live behind bars for six more months in case of non-payment of fine. The court acquitted other six accused including Numberdar Salim and Numberdar Asad (father and brother of convicted killer) in the case. ASJ Malik Ijaz Asif, in his verdict, remarked, “The prosecution could not prove its allegations properly in the case. Neither any witness could prove his presence on the crime scene.” Therefore, it sent Ikhlaq Numberdar to prison for life and acquitted six others accused in the case.

Police have arrested Ikhlaq Numberdar along with many others in connection with murder of Raja Shohaib Iqbal, the nephew of Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, that took place outside Basic Health Unit (BHU) Hayyal Sharif, where votes were being polled during local bodies elections. Three others also sustained bullet injuries. A case was also registered against accused under murder, attempted murder and terrorism charges.

Police had given four accused clean chits while two other accused managed to obtain pre-arrest bails in the murder case.

Earlier, the case was tried in anti-terrorism court but the defence managed to remove 7 (Anti-Terrorism Act) from the FIR and transferring the case to lower court.

Tension gripped the whole judicial complex before announcement of the verdict as more than 300 persons from both parties gathered inside the premises of district courts.

In order to maintain law and order situation, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas stationed a heavy contingent of police along with elite force commandos under the supervision of SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali. Near 3pm, the police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies have sealed the judicial complex to avoid any untoward incident.

Separately, an anti-terrorism court awarded death sentence to a convicted killer on two counts in murder case of a police officer and imposed Rs 0.5 million fine on him. Special Judge Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 3 Raja Pervaiz Akhter took up ASI Raja Shakeel murder case and convicted Zahid Mehmood and granted him death penalty. In February 2020, a police team raided in area of Police Station Wah Cantt to arrest Zahid Mehmood in case of motorcycle theft. However, the accused opened firing on police party while martyring ASI Shakeel Ahmed of CIA, Islamabad police.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in a statement, said that the thorough investigation in the two murder cases conducted by investigators under supervision of SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran led to capital punishments to accused by the courts. He said the police are solving all the cases purely on merit.