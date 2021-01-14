Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued from CM House on Wednesday said that 14 more patients of COVId-19 died overnight and 1,769 new cases emerged when 14,519 tests were conducted.

Mr Shah said that overnight 14 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 3,744 that constituted 1.6 percent. 14,519 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,769 cases that constituted 12.2 percent current detection rate, the CM said and added so far 2,525,834 tests have been conducted against which 2,30,718 cases were detected, of them 91 percent or 210,127 patients have recovered, including 888 overnight.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently 16,847 patients were under treatment; of them 15,938 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centres and 897 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 817 patients was stated to be critical, including 84 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1769 new cases, 1458 have been detected from Karachi, including 546 from East, 496 from South, 173 from Korangi, 143 from Central, 51 from Malir and 49 from West. Jamshoro has 48 cases, Hyderabad 46, Dadu 37, Mirpurkhas 19, Shaheed Benazirabad 11, Sanghar and Sujawal nine each, Jacobabad eight, Larkana seven, Ghotki, Naushehroferoze, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta six each, Shikarpur five, Umerkot three, Kambar, Kashmore, Matiari and Sukkur two each, Badin and Khairpur one each.