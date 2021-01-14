Share:

ISLAMABAD - Coronavirus claimed 55 more lives in the country during the last 24 hours besides infecting another 2,123 people. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday morning reported 55 more deaths and said the virus infected 2,123 more people. With 2,123 new infections reported in the country, the tally surged to 508,824 cases and with 55 more deaths the toll of fatalities jumped to 10,772 on Wednesday. According to the latest figures displayed on National Coronavirus Dashboard of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Sindh with 228,949 overall Covid-19 cases remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties. So far 228,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 146,525 in Punjab 62,018 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 39,462 in Islamabad, 18,467 in Balochistan, 8,521 in Azad Kashmir and 4,882 in Gilgit-Baltistan.Pakistan has so far conducted 7,202,076 coronavirus tests and 39,450 in the last 24 hours. 464,950 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,366 patients are in critical condition.