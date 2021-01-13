Share:

Because of the recent attack on the Capitol building in Washington DC, which houses the American parliament, issues regarding democracy—and the opposite—have come high on the agenda of serious debate in the USA and the world. It was shocking to see on TV that hundreds of demonstrators and vandals managed to break into the Capitol with prestigious meeting halls and offices, including the one of the speakers of the House of Representatives. Thousands of demonstrators had begun with peaceful protests outdoors against the Congress’ scheduled approval of the President-elect Joe Biden and the election results. But then the demonstrations turned violent, probably even ignited by a speech by President Donald Trump himself.

When the Capitol was stormed, the police and security officers could not handle the situation, strangely enough, and it took a while to get reinforcement. Five people were killed in the tumults; a hundred or more have been charged, including some police officers. Thorough investigations will be carried out to understand how it all could happen in the capital and be prepared for possible future incidents at national and state levels.

Not only young democracies and non-democracies will draw lessons; even old and solid democracies will ask if something similar could happen in their countries—considering that we live in times when populist and other groups may take unpredictable and unexpected actions, building their actions on fake new, alternative facts, and outright lies. Besides, some may be marginalised outsiders, having little or nothing to lose if joining groups that incite protest and violence. The more split and divided countries and communities are, the greater the risks are for the unexpected. Thus, leaders and social scientists have a responsibility to analyse issues before they get out of hand, and politicians and authorities must implement measures that are all-inclusive since it is essential that all have a stake in their land and community. At the same time, if we disagree, we must be allowed to express opinions, yet, within the rules of mainstream society.

Sometimes, people say: time has seen everything; there is nothing new under the sun; it is only the forms and situations that differ; and so on. True, at least to some extent. But when we see what happened in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, we realise that we have not seen all before. The USA is often referred to as the stronghold of democracy. Well, stronghold, maybe; symbol, certainly. Fifty or sixty years ago, and earlier, the USA was more a lighthouse than it is today. The ‘American Dream’ has faded; today, middle-class people and their children may slide rather down the social ladder. The lack of universal social safety nets in health, education, and housing, lead to disaster for people who were used to a good life, certainly now during the corona pandemic.

The importance of economic, social and cultural integration is obvious to all, in America and everywhere else. People know that the cohesion and strength of a society lies in this. Hillary Rodham Clinton (b. 1947) was the American First Lady when in 1996, she published her book ‘It takes a Village’. She emphasised how important it is that children grow up in communities and societies where they feel belonging, not only to the family and immediate neighbourhood, but also a larger community with common values and purpose, yes, and learning to know and respect people of all walks of life and diversity. It is the responsibility of the politicians to make Hillary’s village a reality, and it is a responsibility of all of us to support it, the public and private sectors, civil society, voluntary organisations, schools and workplaces.

I have already touched upon it, but let me mention it explicitly, notably that democratically minded politicians must not only consider the will of the majority in society. They, and we all, must also listen to the minorities. “It must be good for all” is an old principle, and if some few are deeply against something new and modern, then there are many situations where they must be given special rules and be respected for their values, as they, too, must respect the majority.

Let me draw attention to another American First Lady, notably Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962), who was particularly influential as first lady, even with lessons to us today. In her first book, ‘The Moral Basis of Democracy’, which was published in 1940, she says that at the core of democracy is a ‘spiritual responsibility for other citizens’. She emphasises that we should care for other people, indeed the less fortunate, especially the youth, so they can be given a chance to do what is right and good. She says that this concern for other people leads to trust and cooperation, which are essential foundations in any society.

What has gone wrong today, indeed in the USA, which was a guiding star before, but now with deep divisions between people and groups? I believe that the growing differences between the rich and poor are at the core of the problem, not only in the USA but in all countries. Ethnicity and race are still dividing people in the USA and in most countries in the world. America is built on positive attitudes to migration, yet, today there is a need to revisit the positive values and importance of that.

We should realise that forced and voluntary migration forms key elements of our world, today and always. In Europe, some twenty percent are immigrants in many countries. In the capital and larger cities, it is common that some forty percent have moved in from elsewhere in the country and abroad. Unless the countries and cities receiving immigrants realise the positive aspects of it, and also speak about the advantages, there will be growing problems. Real democracies will understand this, as America did better earlier, and as Europe and other countries, too, should learn from America in the past, and do better now and in future.

There are other factors dividing societies, such as differences between highly educated and those who have less education. It is important to realise that old rulers must listen to new ideas and understand that things can be done differently in future; arrogance only leads to stagnation, as is sometimes the case in American and European political parties today. It is important that all have a democratic right to contribute and be listened to. People with handicaps, disabilities and disorders are also fellow citizens. It is said that the quality of a society can be judged by how well one includes those who need care and help. Half the population on earth are women; it is obvious that they must be included fully in politics, in decision-making and in implementation.

In our time with growing differences, we must revisit the systems we have, which are clearly not good enough. This is not a socialist demand; it must be understood as a democratic demand by people of all political persuasions. Today, conservative politicians who believe in capitalism, the current world system, realise that capitalism thrives better if differences within a country and globally, are small. America and all countries must understand this. If there had been more equality in USA, the recent demonstrations would not have happened, and the populist movements would have found little support and success in fishing in troubled waters.