ISLAMABAD - Director General Pakistan Postal Services Muhammad Akhlaque Rana has been sent on leave till retirement after his refusal to work with incumbent Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan.

According to the notification issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Communications, the leave application of Akhlaque Ahmed for 81 days has been approved and he will remain on leave till his superannuation which is scheduled on 03-04-2021.

Meanwhile, the Additional Director General Financial Services of Pakistan Post Ejaz Ahmed Minhas has been given the additional charge of the post of Director General Pakistan Postal Services as stopgap arrangement till the appointment of a regular DG.

Earlier on Monday, the Director General Pakistan Post Akhlaque Ahmed wrote a letter to the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed and complained about the derogatory behaviour of the Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan with him. He informed the minister that in a meeting held under the chair of secretary communications, he was humiliated by Zafar Hassan in the presence of his junior officers for an unjustified reason for which he was not responsible.

He said that he would not be able to work with the secretary communication anymore and gave three options. He requested that either he should be sent on leave till his superannuation or allowed to get early retirement. If both options were not possible then he recommended name of his subordinate officer for future correspondence and meetings with the secretary communications.

“From today onward I may not be able to participate in any such meeting until a decision on the above options communicate,” Rana informed the minister.

In response, his request for leave has been approved and subsequently notified.