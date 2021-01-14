Share:

PESHAWAR - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday issued coronavirus stan­dard operating procedures (SOPs) to conduct by-poll on vacant seats of NA-45 Karam and PK-63 Now­shera and directed District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to strictly implement the SOPs. The elections would be held on February 19, for which DROs and ROs have been directed to set up National Command Op­erations Centers (NCOs) for the protection of the people as per SOPs, said a press release issued here. They have also been asked to re­main in liaison with district administration and other concerned departments at the district level besides instructing the candidates to ensure social distancing.