Pakistan is no stranger to ethnic and sectarian violence. Minorities have been repeatedly persecuted for simply existing. Hazaras are one of the most attacked groups in the country. With a population of only 900,000, they are predominantly Shia and have long been a target of extremist Sunni groups.

In yet another tragic attack on the community, 11 coal miners were brutally murdered in Quetta. The incident gathered a lot of attention, not due to empathy with the victims but mainly due to the reaction of PM Imran Khan. As the grief-stricken families protested against their systemic genocide and refused to bury their loved ones, one of their demands was to have the PM visit them in person. This turned into an unnecessary and protracted ego battle where the PM called this request “blackmail” on the part of the mourners.

This situation was upsetting but not shocking to say the least. PM Imran Khan has time and again lacked the appropriate compassion over national tragedies. In 2014, Taliban gunmen stormed the Army Public School in Peshawar and killed more than 150 people, 132 of them children. As the whole country plunged into mourning, the grieving families waited for a visit from Khan, the then Opposition Leader whose party was in power in the province. Instead, Mr Khan left for the UK. As images of dead children and their devastated parents flooded the TV screens, pictures of the fairy tale wedding of Imran and Reham Khan started to emerge. When Imran Khan finally visited weeks after the tragedy with his new bride, he was booed away. Crying mothers demanded answers. Khan was overwhelmed and left the premises within minutes. He couldn’t understand why people were upset with him so he insisted that mourners were planted in the crowd to hurt him.

Similarly, in 2013, a blast in the All Saints Church in Peshawar killed more than 80 people. Imran Khan, during his visit to see the injured people at the hospital said that the government should open offices to hold talks with the Taliban. His leniency towards their attackers certainly did not go down well with the Christian community. At a time when terrorist attacks were rampant in the country, Khan insisted on negotiations with the Taliban who showed no interest in talking.

The PM displayed his apathy long before the “blackmail” comment. However, it is saddening to see the apathy of the followers who continue to defend the indefensible. I recall at the time of Khan’s second marriage, people were easily able to ignore the plight of pleading parents, by saying he has the right to his personal life. Sure, he does. But a good leader understands the essence of good timing coupled with a sensible and compassionate response. The image of New Zealand’s PM, Jacinda Arden comes to mind, when she instantly visited victims of the Mosque attack and was seen embracing them, dressed in black with a head covering. As she swiftly declared the attacks “terrorism”, she was hailed all over Pakistan.

Somehow, inclusivity and compassion is appreciated from Western leaders towards Muslims abroad but not expected from our own. We have come to accept arrogance and apathy as the norm in our local leadership.

This comes from a long line of self-serving leaders. Z A Bhutto was known as the epitome of arrogance. Even though PPP has always positioned itself as a liberal and progressive party, it was in fact Bhutto who first declared Ahmedis non-Muslim to placate extremist parties. This has exposed Ahmedis to constant persecution to date. It has been reported that Nobel Laureate, Dr Abdus Salam was very disturbed by this. Bhutto comforted Abdus Salam by saying, “I’m just throwing the Maulvis a bone.” He was heartbroken that an entire community that had served Pakistan’s best interests were reduced to nothing but bait.

The idea of democracy is that people vote in their selected candidates and once in power, they are answerable and accountable to the voters. However, we stopped asking for accountability, if ever, a long time ago. It feels like the aftermath of post colonisation that the rulers are kings, who mustn’t be questioned. If Imran Khan visits the Hazaras after 7 days, one must feel grateful.

It is the people who allow such vanity who continue to justify that if the PM is “blackmailed” today then he will have to attend every funeral in the country. Well, if the funerals belong to victims of terrorism from marginalised communities who have been denied justice time and again, where security forces and governance continue to fail them, then yes! Every PM must go and face these funerals every single time until real action and accountability is achieved.

The fact that we defend our powerful leaders more than the victims goes to show how colonised we still are and have failed to develop as a civilised nation that stands by its people in tragedy. This incident is a slap in the face of Hazaras, of every minority that reminds them that we stand divided. We are not a nation. We are a herd where the blind lead the blind. Entire communities are just political chips up for a bargain. This is why only Bhuttos, Sharifs, Altaf Hussains and now Niazi Khans are created here. Popular personalities, not leaders. Donald Trumps instead of Nelson Mandelas. We do this by glorifying them, allowing them to become sahibs and Pharaohs who can do no wrong. We do this. It’s our fault for defending apathy when empathy is needed.