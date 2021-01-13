Share:

In recent reports, key foreign investors especially in the real estate sector called for the Board Of Investment empowerment and creating a one-window facilitation for investors so that they can go through the whole approval and other processes in a better way that will not only save their time but will also serve the purpose of transparency in government processes. Pakistan’s real estate market is quite a lucrative market for domestic as well as international investors and we have seen that many key foreign players have entered into the real estate industry Pakistan to bring new projects of international standard.

We can see many examples of projects like eighteen near the new Islamabad airport, Imarat builders who are mostly overseas Pakistanis came back to invest in their own country. The question is how the state is facilitating the real estate industry. Construction package from the Prime Minister is no doubt a key milestone but there is a lot more work to do.

The Board of Investment needs to come up with better policies and should do all the communication with all the relevant government bodies such as the NHA, the RDA, the CDA, the SNGPL, etc because it was quite difficult for foreign investors to understand where they needed to go and what to do. Protecting the investors in the country should be the priority for the leadership as this is the only way to keep the momentum going and the economy can be revived. Real estate is one of the safest investments for overseas Pakistanis but lack of laws and their implementation to protect foreign investment is a major hindrance to boost the investment.

FAIZAN YASIN,

Islamabad.