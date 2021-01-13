Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister Science and Technology Fawad Chadhury said that the PTI government is focused on technology development and uplift of the backward and ignored areas including South Punjab. He stated this in a meeting with a renowned businessman, Excel Cables CEO Salman Zafar Chadhury who called on the minister the other day. The minister said that in the direction of the Prime Minister vision, the ministry also focused on the development of the science and technology in the lesser developed areas of Pakistan. Further, the establishment of the technology-based industry in these areas are crucial for the economic revival and employment creation of the country. The minister assured Salman Zafar to visit Haroon Abad, Bhawalnagr and will focus on the development of the area.

He admitted that the area was neglected by the successive governments while the PTI led Punjab government priorities South Punjab by creating Ring Financing Project for the area.