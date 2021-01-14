Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Grand Health Alliance (FGHA) on Wednesday announced withdrawing all medical services at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from today except extreme emergency and novel coronavirus (COVID-19) medical services.

This was decided in a meeting held here of the FGHA protesting against converting the PIMS into the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) through a presidential ordinance 2020.

Chairman FGHA Dr. Asfandyar Khan said that the executive council of the health alliance has decided to withdraw all medical services from the hospital from Thursday except for extreme emergency and COVID-19 services. He also said that the FGHA will also arrange a sit-in outside the National Press Club (NPC) or D-Chowk from 18th January.

Criticising the MTI system, he said that the government wasted time of the hospital employees and did nothing to resolve their problem. He said that instead the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) facilitated in implementing the MTI. He also said that from Thursday onwards, no VIP patient will be treated at the hospital and all services including sanitation services will be withdrawn. Chairman FGHA also said that the retirement of the sitting Executive Director (ED) Anser Maxood will be welcomed by the protestors.

Earlier, PIMS employees protesting against Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI) Ordinance had suspended all non-clinical services of the hospital.

The protesters once again cordoned off ED office and held severe sloganeering against the government. They had cordoned off the ED office after the Board of Governors (BoG) of the hospital advertised the position of the hospital director. The protestors in response closed all non-clinical departments including administration, school of dentistry and nursing college.

PIMS employees demanding withdrawal of the MTI ordinance had also announced suspending all clinical services if the government did not take their demands seriously.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Monday notified four more hospitals as Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI). The four more public hospitals added into the schedule of federal MTI ordinance included three from Karachi and one from Lahore. The hospitals added into MTI ordinance include Sheikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute (SZPGMI), Lahore, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NOCVD), Karachi and National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Karachi.

The notification issued by the ministry said that “With the approval of the cabinet as conveyed vide Cabinet Division’s Memorandum No. Dy.1044(S)2020-Cab dated 29th December, 2020, the following institutions (hospitals have been added in the Schedule of Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Ordinance,2020 (Ordinance No XII of 2020).”