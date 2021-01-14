Share:

KHANEWAL - The enforcement teams raided against illegal petrol pumps and sealed five more pumps on Wednesday. The district teams launched oper­ation under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and sealed four petrol pumps at Tehsil Mian Channu and one at Tehsil Khanewal. The pumps included Haji Iqbal petroleum service 75/15-L Mian Channu, Mughal pe­troleum Centre Kacha Khoh, Haseeb Javed, Al-Madina fill­ing station and Moon petro­leum service Khanewal. The pump owners could not pres­ent the required documents and notices were served by the team for submitting doc­uments within seven days. DC directed to got lodged cases against the pump owners under custom act if they failed in submitting the documents concerned with­in given time period. The district administration, civil defense, industries, custom and police officials partici­pated in the operation.