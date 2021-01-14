Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi has directed timely completion of agriculture related projects in Pothohar Region. He was chairing a meeting to review performance of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi. Vice-Chancellor Dr Qamar ul Zaman, Director General Agency for Arid Area Development Rawalpindi Abdul Sattar Asyani, DG Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Dr Anjum Ali and other officers attended the meeting.

Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi stressed the need for increasing cultivation area for fruits and vegetables in Pothohar region. He urged the University and Agriculture Department to improve liaison for training and awareness of growers.

Dr Qamar ul Zaman briefed the participants that the University was carrying out research for solving problems in Barani areas.