On Thursday, Federal ministers said that although protesting is a democratic right of the opposition, it aims to spread chaos through it which the government will not allow to happen.

Talking to media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, along with other ministers Shibli Faraz, Farogh Naseem, Fawad Chaudhry and Pervez Khattak, said the government will not stop PDM from their protest in front of Election Commission Office.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said the anti-government drive of PDM will have no effect on PTI government as public support is with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Minister expressed hope that PDM will not disrupt the peace by taking law in their hands.

Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said protest is fundamental right but it should be as per the provisions of law. He said Supreme Court’s verdict in Faizabad sit-in case suggests that protests shouldn’t be taken place anywhere.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz appealed the opposition partied to provide proof and evidences of rigging instead of blaming national institutions. He said they should follow legal proceedings of the Election Commission. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry said protests of PDM are aimed at creating chaos in the country.