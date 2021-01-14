Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is planning to announce a huge economic package for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan and the planning ministry has constituted two technical working groups to finalise the integrated development plan for the region.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said that the federal government along with the GB government would announce a huge package for the GB and allocations in this regard would be started from the next PSDP, official source told The Nation.

Asad Umar expressed these views while presiding over the inaugural meeting, jointly with Chief Minister GB Khalid Khurshid, for preparation of an integrated plan for development of Gilgit-Baltistan. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning, Chief Secretary GB and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to constitute technical working groups comprising of relevant chiefs of M/o PD&SI and officers of GB. Apex committee under Chief Minister GB and inter-ministerial committee under Deputy Chairman Planning Commission would monitor the preparation and implementation of the development plan.

Both the committee would hold a follow up meeting in next fifteen days and shortlist the most important areas for inclusion in the GB integrated development plan, the source said.

Federal Minister Asad Umar said that development needs of Gilgit-Baltistan had been neglected for a long time. He said the federal government and GB administration would jointly formulate and announce an integrated development plan for the people of GB. He directed the relevant departments to work together to identify potential projects in the public sector, as well as in the Public-Private Partnership mode.

The minister further directed that the requisite approval of all the projects to be included in the integrated plan should be approved from the relevant forum so they could be included in the PSDP 2021-22.

Chief Minister GB said that initiative taken by the Minster for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives was the first of its kind for GB and it would greatly benefit the people of the area. He said that all potential sectors should be included in the development package and it should be ensured that all projects would be launched and completed on time.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan said that there were a lot of opportunities for the federal government intervention for the development of GB, but the development of hydropower project, construction of airport and improvement of networking needed top priority.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana presented the broad contours of Gilgit-Baltistan Development Plan and potential prioritised projects to be included in the plan by adopting an integrated regional development approach.

He said that ministry of planning had already finalised Karachi Transformation Plan and integrated development plan for southern Balochistan under the directions of the Prime Minister. The GB development plan will be a continuation of the same process. “Priority areas of interventions being considered fall in all sectors including clean energy, infrastructure, tourism and allied facilities, hospitals management, gems & minerals, small industry, private sector development, commerce and border markets, e-commerce, dry ports, health, nursing, social welfare, poverty alleviation, women & Youth development, education, agriculture, live stock fisheries, IT and telecommunications,” he said.