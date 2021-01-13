Share:

The heartwrenching incident took place in Islamabad Capital Territory on Jan 2nd, early hours of Saturday and has triggered panic in Pakistan. Osama a 22-year-old boy was shot dead in indiscriminate firing by five officials of the capital’s Counter-Terrorism Force when he was returning from H-11 after dropping his friend. Later, the news spread on social media like wildfire in every nook and corner of the country.

According to police officials, they tipped off that some robbers travelling in a white car had committed a robbery in H-13. Acting on a tip-off they mistook his car for a robber’s and opened fire on his car in which Osama died on the spot.

Surprisingly, after CTD officials confessed to killing an innocent citizen, the news aired on electronic media that the CTD officials had killed a terrorist.

We are no stranger to this incident. In addition to it, this incident bears grim resemblance to an episode that occurred in Sahiwal in which four people were gunned down, including three from the same family by CTD Officials.

Today Islamabad Police have proved that they are only killing people like Osama instead of cracking down on terrorists. As per the victim’s father, Osama had quarrelled with CTD officials and they warned him of dire consequences. Resultantly he lost his life.

His sudden death has left many questions. Is this the new Pakistan that our Prime Minister calls the state of Madinah? He is the same Imran Khan who never tired of praising his KPK law reforms. Now, two years after coming into power, the situation of the state of Madinah is the same. How long will we carry the dead bodies of young people like Osama on our shoulders? Will the culprits be released as the culprits of Sahiwal incident were acquitted? Will the bereaved family get justice in this mortal world? All these questions are awaiting answers from the claimants and rulers of the state of Madinah.

Such incidents under the nose of Home Minister in the city of power is a question mark on the training and performance of our institutions.

In short, we condemn the extrajudicial killing of Osama. Serious, strict and deterrent action must be taken against the culprits of the incident.

IRFAN ALI QAZI,

Karachi.