Hassan Mansha

The Pakistani economy is on the path to stability and recovery, with LSM including automotive industry playing its part. It gives us great satisfaction that Hyundai-Nishat also has a part to play in this. When Nishat Group decided to introduce Hyundai to Pakistan two years back, we did expect a good response. But the acceptance and appreciation the Pakistani people have shown towards Hyundai have been nothing short of overwhelming. For this, I am truly grateful to Pakistan and its incredible people who have given Hyundai a chance to be part of their families. Moving forward into the New Year I can assure you that we have no intention of slowing down now. In fact, through the double shift, we shall boost our production by 100 per cent in the First Quarter of 2021. We are also investing in capacity enhancements which shall further increase our capacity by the end of Q2 CY 2021. This will ensure that Hyundai-Nishat continues to play its part by creating further employment opportunities as we expand our network and capacity. Of course, our esteemed customers will benefit from not having to face delays and long waiting times as we roll out orders at a fast pace. As ever, those becoming part of the Hyundai family will be our priority. I wish you all a very happy new year as we look ahead to a promising year for not just Hyundai, but the whole of Pakistan.

— The writer is

Hyundai Nishat Motor

(Private) Limited CEO.