Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to set up model agriculture farms in the schools under administrative control of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). Director Agriculture (ICT), along with Lok Sanjh Foundation, held a meeting with Director General (DG) Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and its team and presented details of the project regarding setting up of model agriculture farms at the FDE schools, said the officials on Wednesday. Under the project, model agriculture farms will be set up at 10-marla plots in the schools. The project will be a joint effort of ICT Agriculture Directorate, FDE and Lok Sanjh Foundation.

Initially, a pilot project will be run in six boys/girls schools of sector F-7, G-6, G-7 and G-9. Model agriculture farms will be setup in the schools. Seeds and agri tools will also be freely distributed among children for replication of their learning at home. Eco clubs will be established and plantation and gardening in schools will be improved. According to the officials, the project will go a long way in promotion of kitchen gardening and urban farming among fertile minds of the future generation.