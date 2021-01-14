Share:

ISLAMABAD- Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has decided to appoint moharars (station clerks) at all police stations after test and interview to remove the miseries of the complainants, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. Keeping in view public complaints about indecent attitudes by station clerks in police stations, the IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed to appoint station clerks after test and interview, he added. A Committee comprising SSP (Operations), SP (Investigation), SP (CTD) and DSP (Special Branch) has been constituted which will conduct interviews after tests of station clerks and decide about their appointments. The basic purpose of this exercise is to judge the understanding of policemen about police rules, affairs of police stations and decency towards public.

The selected policemen would be also given training at Police Training School to enhance their capability toward public service in fair and transparent manner.

Meanwhile, IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman interacted with journalists during a ceremony held at Police Lines Headquarters. IG said media and journalists are important factor and playing a vital role in bringing change in the society.