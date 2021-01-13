Share:

ISLAMABAD - The output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country witnessed 14.46 per cent growth during November 2020 as compared to the corresponding month of last year. The domestic industrial output grew by 1.35 per cent on a monthly basis when it compared with the production of October 2020, according to the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The data have been developed for November 2020 with the base year 2005-06 based on latest data supplied by the source agencies, it added. During the period from July-November, 2020-21, the overall output of LSMI increased by 7.41 per cent as compared to the same period of last year, it added. The production in July-November 2020-21 as compared to July-November 2019-20 has increased in textile, food, beverages, tobacco, coke, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals and chemicals.During the period under review, the output of non-metallic mineral products, automobiles, fertilizers, paper and paperboard increased as against the output of the same period of last year, it added. While, the output of items that observed decreased including Iron, steel products, electronics and leather products, it added. During the period from July-November 2020-21, local production of textile industry increased by 0.70 per cent, food, beverages, tobacco 3.08 per cent, coke, petroleum products 0.09 per cent, pharmaceutical and chemicals 1.02 per cent and 0.27 per cent respectively as compared the same period of last year. Meanwhile, the output of non-metallic minerals production grew by 2.66 per cent, automobiles 0.32 per cent, fertilizers 0.45 per cent, paper and board increased by 0.44 per cent, it added.

