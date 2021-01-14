Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said here on Wednesday that the ‘Governor’s Awards’ ceremony would soon be held to acknowledge meritorious services of investors and business community in economic progress of the country.

Talking to the media at the inauguration of a new business, he said that businessmen had been instrumental in generating employment opportunities for the youth, adding that investors and businessmen were heroes of the nation whose achievements must be celebrated.

To a question, he said the whole world had been economically devastated due to the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, adding that Pakistan had braced the situation and making big strides in the economic field under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Today, investors from Pakistan and abroad are investing in the country and the renewed business activity is making Pakistan economically strong with each passing day”, Sarwar responded.

To another query, he said the PTI government, through its successful economic policies, had been able to overcome the current account deficit of 22 billion dollars, adding that investors would be encouraged by all means.

While responding to a question, the Governor said that opposition parties wished to disrupt the wheel of progress by creating instability in the country. He said the government would not allow the opposition parties to succeed in their nefarious designs. “People who serve humanity and work for the good of society always live in history”, he observed.