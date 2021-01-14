Share:

Almost 12 policemen have been fired from their job for showing negligent and irresponsible behaviour in a mob attack on the Hindu shrine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak.

On December 30, an angry mob had attacked and set ablaze the religious site in Karak. Video clips going viral on social media showed hordes of people breaking and desecrating the site while chanting slogans.

Smoke could also be seen emitting from the shrine after it was set on fire.

On Thursday, the Karak district police officer ordered the dismissal of 12 policemen and a one-year suspension of 33 other cops.