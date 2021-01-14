Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday also filed a reference against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in an illegal land allotments case.

The anti-graft watchdog in its reference accused Mandviwalla of facilitating Ejaz Haroon in selling government plots to Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The NAB has nominated Mandviwalla, Nadeem Mandviwalla, Ejaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Tariq Mahmood as the accused.

According to the NAB reference, Haroon received huge sums of money from fake accounts in exchange for the plots. He prepared backdated files of the plots and then Mandviwala assisted him in selling them to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The NAB alleges that Saleem Mandviwalla and Ejaz Haroon received Rs140 million through fake accounts. From his share, Mandviwalla first bought a plot in the name of ‘benami’ [front man] person. Later he sold the plot and bought shares in the name of another front-man.

From that money, according to NAB reference, Saleem Mandviwalla and Nadeem Mandviwalla bought shares in Mangla View Company in the name of Tariq Mahmood.

Also, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Executive Board Meeting (EBM) has authorized to file two corruption references, seven inquiries and five investigations against different persons including Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sayial, Awais Muzzafar Tappi, Jam Khan Shoro, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and others.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting.

The EBM authorized filing corruption reference against Jam Khan Shoro, Member Provincial Assembly, Sindh and former Sindh minister for local government, Master Kran Khan Shoro, Kashif Shoro, Chairman Town Committee Qasimabad, Hyderabad, District Officer, Revenue, Shahnawaz Soomro, Assistant Commissioner, Qasimabad, Hyderabad, Akhtar Ali Sheikh, Mukhtiarkar, Qasimabad, Hyderabad, Ali Zulfikar Memon, Mukhtiarkar, Qasimabad, Hyderabad, Imtiaz Solangi, Supervising Tpaidar, Deh Jamshoro, Bachal Mir Bahar, Tpaidar, Deh Jamshoro, Pir Bakhsh Jatoi, Tpaidar, Deh, Jamshoro, Anwaarbati, land record officer, Survey and Land Record officer, Hyderabad, Murree, Inspector, Revenue and City Survey, settlement, Survey and record officer, Hyderabad, Tahir Ali Bhimbro, Revenue Surveyor, Hyderabad, Bakhat Ali, Survey Tpaidar, Settlement Survey and Land Record Officer, Hyderabad, Zeeshan Qureshi, Survey Tpaidar, Survey and Land Record Officer, Hyderabad, Liyar, Layari, Revenue Surveyor, Settlement, Survey and Land Record Officer, Shahid Pervaiz Memon, Additional Director, P and DC, Hyderabad Development Authority, Muhammad Bachal Rahoto, Deputy District officer, Qasimabad, Hyderabad.

The accused had occupied state land at Jamshoro, Qasimabad, Sindh, through misuse of authority, inflicting about Rs 5 billion losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorized filing of second corruption reference against Adil Karim, Deputy Director, Board of Investment, Islamabad, Muhammad Muslim,

former Director Board of Investment, Islamabad, Fahad Ali Chaudhry, Director ,Board, Directorate of Internal Audit, Customs, Islamabad, Naeem Ejaz Qureshi, Director, Directorate of Internal Audit, Customs, Islamabad, Mehmood Alam, former member Indirect Taxes Policy, FBR, Sikandar Aslam, Former Commissioner, Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Karachi, and others. The accused inflicted huge losses of almost Rs 417.409 million to national exchequer by abusing authority.

The EBM also gave approval of conducting seven inquiries against various accused including Fida Khan, Aftab Khan (Frontman), Awais Muzaffar Tappi and others, officers/officials of Karachi Port Trust and others, Qadir Bakhsh and others, Dr Ahmed Nadeem Akbar, former Registrar, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and others, Muhammad Akbar Baloch, Project Director, Director Solar System for Water Supply and Drainage Scheme, Public Health Engineering Department, Sindh, and others, Shoaib Ahmed Gola, senior member, Board of Revenue, Quetta, Muhammad Rafique Banbahan and others.

The EBM also authorized conducting of five investigations against various

accused including officials of Special Initiative Department, Sindh, Messers Pak Oasis Industries Private Limited and others, Aslam Shah, Chairman PMS, GIEDA, Farid Ahmed, former Managing Director GIDA, members of Allotment Committee, former PDMS, GIEDA and others, management of Fisheries Department and others, Sohail Anwer Siyal, former provincial Home Minister, Sindh, Ali Anwar and others and management of Balochistan Development Authority (BDA).

The EBM also gave approval of closing inquiry against the Procurement Committee and others on procuring MI-171E for Balochistan government owing to lack of evidence.

At the end, the Chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption and corruption free Pakistan is the foremost priority of NAB. He said NAB is pursuing the policy of accountability for all as per law. He also said NAB is a national anti-corruption institution which has no affiliation with any individual, group or political party. It has an affiliation with only the state of Pakistan. NAB has so far recovered Rs 714 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited the recovered money into national exchequer.

The Chairman NAB also directed all concerned to utilize all available resources for concluding the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations on the basis of concrete evidence within the prescribed timeframe. He directed the investigation officers and prosecutors to pursue the cases in courts with full preparations as per law.

He directed to protect the self respect of visiting accused and no laxity would be tolerated.

He also directed to take the cases of fake housing societies and cooperative housing societies to logical conclusion, so that the looted amount could be returned to the affectees as per law.