Share:

LAHORE - Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday dismissed two employees for prolonged absence and fake certificates. LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Razzaq issued dismissal orders and forwarded cases to the Anti-Corruption Department for further proceedings. Dr Abdul Razzaq said that the employee, who received salaries through fake credentials and fraud will have to deposit back every penny.

He said that exemplary punishment will be awarded as no such action can be repeated in future. According to the details, Mudassar Habib was recruited as a Gastroscopy Assistant on August 12, 2009 on the basis of diploma which was later found bogus.

Muhammad Afraz, a Radiographer, was absent since May 1, 2020 also been dismissed after completing the departmental proceedings.