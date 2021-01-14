Share:

Swat - Notables and locals of the Swat valley have termed huge investments by the private sector for the promotion of tourism sector in the region and urged the government to also patronize this sector in order to attract more and more tourists.

They also urged the police department to ensure improved law and order situation as it would promote tourism in the Swat valley besides creating job opportunities for the local population.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, they welcomed Samsons Group of Companies for its billions of rupees investment to restore tourism and provide job opportunities to youth in Swat valley. They said that the company had started investing funds in the area in 2014 when no other investor was willing due to the security threats.

With this initiative, the tourism facilities in the region have improved like restoration of chair lift, reopening of hotels and other facilities in Malam Jabba, thus attracting thousands of local and foreign tourists.

The notables said that there are around 1600 hotels in the Swat valley and they all remained fully booked during the winter, contributing a handsome amount in the local economy and the country’s revenue through the taxes.

They said that they would welcome every investor to invest in tourism sector in the region as a level-playing field is available to all to start tourism projects.

The notables said that some influential in the area were now trying to incite some locals in the area against the company, but they vowed to resist it fully.

They mentioned said that a government committee has already rejected all the allegations regarding illegal occupation of land in Malam Jabba by the company.

They urged the government and police to maintain law and order in the area to ensure full protection to investors and businessmen who are helping in reviving the local economy and providing jobs to thousands of local skilled and unskilled workers.